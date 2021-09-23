With 2022 not far off, it’s time for the players in the UTV and ATV sector to strut their stuff ready for the new season, and Yamaha is no exception.

New special editions of the Kodiak 450 and 700 ATVs are both available. These come with two-tone paintwork and alloy wheels, whilst the Grizzly ATV can also be factory pimped with exclusive graphics and 27in tyres on 14in cast aluminium wheels.

Customer choice

Yamaha is now offering customers the opportunity to specify their own ATV and ROV (Recreational Off-road Vehicle) using a digital configurator.

Yamaha ATV manager, William Kay explains:

“The configurator enables customers to personalise a Yamaha product by choosing accessories and paintwork options. Once happy with the specification, the customer can request a quotation and share it with a dealer of their choice to source their vehicle.”

The company is also fitting Warn VRX 25 winches as standard on all Kodiak and Grizzly ATVs. The 15m winch has a 1,134kg pulling capacity and is operated by a rocker switch mounted to the handlebar. The final specification of Yamaha ATVs can now be chosen by the customer using a new online configurator

Keeping the design of its ATVs compact is an important objective in the new models. Thus Yamaha feels it must provide farmers with machines that are easier to manoeuvre in, and through, tight spaces.

“We understand farmers need a stable ATV, but we don’t believe this should come at the cost of versatility. It is important that an ATV can go anywhere, and our streamlined design enables riders to pass through tight gates and operate in small spaces,” Kay added.

For 2022, the new ROV range includes the Viking three-seater. This is powered by a 686cc engine, is switchable between 2WD and 4WD, and has electric power steering.

In addition to the three occupants, it can carry up to 272kg in the tipping load bed.

The four-seat Wolverine RMAX has 998cc engine, hydraulically assisted tilting cargo bed and a heavy-duty Warn 2,000kg winch.

Extra security

Yamaha claims to be one of just two manufacturers offering a tracker, free of charge on all new ATVs.

A Datatool Stealth S5 device will be supplied with each new ATV model to offer farmers greater safety, security and peace of mind. Datatool Stealth comes as standard on all ATVs

