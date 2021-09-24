A large turnout of livestock was observed at Carnew Mart’s weekly cattle sale on Saturday, September 18, with 1,326 head on offer.

According to Eugene Clune, Carnew Mart’s yard manager, cattle met “a cracking trade throughout” with all types of cattle “moving up another notch” in prices.

Factory agents and northern customers were again very active for forward and beef-type cattle and, according to Clune, buyers had to “battle it out for the heavier fleshed cattle” resulting in a very strong trade for these type of cattle.

Top prices from Carnew Mart’s cow ring:

904kg Limousin: €2,180 or €2.41/kg;

866kg Charolais: €2,090 or €2.41/kg;

778kg Charolais cross: €1,820 or €2.33/kg;

758kg Limousin: €1,800 or €2.37/kg;

804kg Limousin: €1,880 or €2.33/kg;

764kg Charolais: €1,720 or €2.25/kg;

814kg Limousin: €1,980 or €2.43/kg;

930kg Friesian: €1,460 or €1.57/kg;

832kg Limousin: €1,890 or €2.27/kg;

847kg Charolais: €1,960 or €2.31/kg.

Farmers and feedlot operators were “very active” for the stronger store-type cattle.

Meanwhile, lighter cattle were “a very lively trade throughout” with farmers still anxious to secure cattle to graze out any remaining grass that’s available.

Top prices from Carnew Mart’s heifer ring:

792kg Limousin: €1,930 or €2.43/kg;

596kg Simmental cross: €1,560 or €2.61/kg;

578kg Limousin: €1,550 or €2.68/kg;

510kg Limousin: €1,510 or €2.96/kg;

560kg Belgian Blue: €1,500 or €2.67/kg;

518kg Limousin: €1,410 or €2.72/kg;

520kg Limousin: €1,380 or €2.65/kg;

498kg Limousin: €1,240 or €2.48/kg;

456kg Belgian Blue: €1,240 or €2.71/kg;

382kg Charolais: €1,000 or €2.61/kg.

Top prices from Carnew Mart’s bullock ring:

760kg Belgian Blue: €1,890 or €2.48/kg;

632kg Charolais: €1,730 or €2.73/kg;

612kg Charolais: €1,680 or €2.66/kg;

556kg Limousin: €1,530 or €2.75/kg;

564kg Limousin: €1,460 or €2.88/kg;

606kg Limousin: €1,440 or €2.37/kg;

536kg Belgian Blue: €1,390 or €2.59/kg;

546kg Charolais: €1,300 or €2.38/kg;

488kg Charolais: €1,260 or €2.58/kg;

466kg Charolais: €1,230 or €2.63/kg.

According to Clune, cows also met “a serious trade” throughout with continental cows selling from over €2/kg all the way up to €2.50/kg.

According to Clune, the majority of the cows that went through the ring at Saturday’s sale sold for between €2.20/kg and €2.40/kg.

