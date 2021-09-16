Beef cows were met with what was described by mart management as “a very strong trade” at Carnew Mart’s weekly cattle sale on Saturday, September 11.

According to a statement from mart management, there was a “great demand from both northern and wholesale customers for heavy beef cows”.

Both farmer buyers and feeders were said to be “very anxious” for the lighter, plainer cull cows.

There was a total of 1,080 cattle at the sale and all stock met a full clearance at the sale, with management saying “some outstanding prices and cows making up to €1,100 with their weight”.

Sample cull cow prices from Carnew Mart’s sale on Saturday:

876kg Charolais €2,000 or 2.28/kg;

696kg Limousin €1,640 or €2.36/kg;

743kg Limousin €1,760 or €2.37/kg;

880kg Angus €1,920 or €2.18/kg;

740kg Friesian €1,390 or €1.88/kg;

698kg Friesian €1,320 or €1.89/kg;

640kg Charolais €1,460 or €2.28/kg;

800kg Limousin€1,780 or €2.23/kg;

840kg Limousin€1,840 or €2.19/kg;

670kg Limousin €1,590 or €2.37/kg.

Heifers and bullocks at Carnew Mart

Heifers and bullocks “met a roaring trade” according to management.

There was a particular demand noted for heavy forward-types and beef cattle.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image of some animals from Carnew Mart; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.

Advertisement

These six Charolais bullocks weighing 705kg made €1,700 or €2.41/kg

This Limousin heifer weighing 698kg made €1,840 or €2.64/kg

These six Limousin bullocks weighing 687kg made €1,800 or €2.62/kg

This Limousin bullock weighing 740kg made €2,090 or €2.82/kg

These five Charolais bullocks weighing 681kg made €1,780 or €2.61/kg

This Belgian Blue bullock weighing 672kg made €2,020 or €3/kg

Northern buyers and factory agents were said to be “battling it out for the top stock at the mart ring”.

“Feedlots are again very active for forward stores to fill sheds with some huge prices for beef on the day.”

The top price per kilo at Saturday’s sale was €3/kg, paid for “quality beef bullocks with 672kg” making €2,020.

Sample heifer prices:

698kg Limousin €1,840;

688kg Charolais €1,980;

623kg Limousin €1,780;

600kg Limousin €1,400;

554kg Limousin €1,330;

472kg Limousin €1,180;

478kg Limousin €1,220;

384kg Limousin €970.

Sample bullock prices:

(5) 680kg Charolais €1,780;

(6) 703kg Charolais €1,700;

(6) 687kg Charolais €1,800;

672kg Belgian Blue €2,020;

740kg Limousin €2,090;

694kg Simmental €1,880;

484kg Charolais €1,280;

686kg Limousin €1,860.

There was a small entry of bulls which were described as “a good trade” also.

Concluding, management noted that weanling sales are starting on Wednesday evenings at 4:00p.m, and that most bulls will now be sold on Wednesdays too.

Download Our Free App