The weekly cattle sale at Carnew Mart, Co. Wicklow, on Saturday, June 26, saw an entry of almost 1,100 cattle along with over 100 calves on offer at the sale.

According to a report on the sale from Carnew Mart management, the trade was “on fire” and management outlined that there was “an exceptional demand” for all types of cattle.

The most notable price from the sale was given for an exceptional Limousin heifer that came off the weighbridge weighing 608kg and went under the hammer in the ring for an impressive €3,100.

Next up was a 2018-born Charolais heifer weighing 952kg which sold for €2650.

Following the trend across the country, there was a huge demand for Angus cattle on the day also.

An Aberdeen Angus weighing 736kg came into €1,850 while three Aberdeen Angus heifers averaging 572kg fetched €1,480/head.

A group of 11 Angus heifers that were described as “factory fit” but were not overly heavy averaging 496kg sold at €1,200/head.

Meanwhile, in the cow ring, the highest price on the day was for a Parthenaise cow weighing 880kgs that reached a top call of €2,080.

Kilkenny Mart

Last week’s cattle sale in Kilkenny Mart saw a larger showing of cattle than the previous week with over 900-head of cattle on offer.

According to a statement from Kilkenny Mart’s management, bullocks and heifers met “an excellent trade” across all weight categories and it was noted that 30% of all livestock sold were purchased via online bidding.

In the beef heifer ring, the top price on the day was for two Limousin heifers averaging 645kgs with the hammer falling at €1,880 – a total of €2.91/kg.

Two Aberdeen Angus beef heifers at 545kgs came into €1,320 – or €2.42/kg.

A pair of Hereford heifers weighing 555kgs sold at €1,220 or €2.20/kg.

Bullocks

Meanwhile, in the bullock ring, the top price went to a 720kg Charolais bullock coming into €1,910 or €2.66/kg.

A group of six Aberdeen Angus bullocks weighing 620kgs were sold at €1,600 or €2.58.

Four Friesian bullocks weighing 585kgs were sold for €1,290 or €2.21/kg.

Buyer interest in all breeds of beef cattle remains strong but good-grading continental cattle and Angus cattle remain out in front in price.

Cull cows

In the cow ring at Kilkenny Mart, Friesian cull cows traded from between €0.85/kg and €2.02/kg depending on weights and condition while continental cows, as expected, met a stronger trade ranging from €1.40 to €2.36/kg depending on weights and fat score also.