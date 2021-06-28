The former president of Macra na Feirme Thomas Duffy has been elected as the vice-president of the European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA).

Duffy’s election was confirmed at CEJA’s online general assembly today.

Duffy was president of Macra until last month, when John Keane took over the reins of the organisation following his election in April.

Commenting on Duffy’s election, Keane said: “Thomas continues Macra’s proud involvement in CEJA over many decades.

“More recently Macra has had a strong voice at CEJA with outgoing vice-president Sean Finan and, before Sean, former Macra president and former CEJA president Alan Jagoe.”

Keane congratulated Finan on his role as CEJA vice-president, particularly as he held the role during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking after his election today, Co. Cavan native Duffy said: “It’s an honour to be elected CEJA vice-president and to deliver for young farmers from Ireland and across Europe.

“These are challenging times and the organisations that make up CEJA will need to be empowered so a strong voice for agriculture is heard throughout Europe as we move forward with CAP [Common Agricultural Policy],” he added.

Keane said: “Thomas has shown incredible leadership in his time as Macra President and we have no doubt that he will be a great leader at EU level representing the interests of European young farmers.”

Today’s CEJA general assembly elected a president and four vice-presidents, each of a different nationality.