Last week saw lamb prices take a heavy knock across marts, with some mart managers calling prices to be easier by up to €10/head on the previous week.

In general, price reductions of €5-8/head were generally seen at marts, as factory prices over the past fortnight for lambs came under increasing pressure.

Looking at the trade late last week, heavy lambs in the main traded from €135/head up to highs of €145-147/head – as prices started to come back from highs of €150-156/head at the start of the week.

Factory lambs also saw a fair pull from the previous week, with prices generally starting at €120-125/head and making up to highs of €135-140/head for 46-48kg lambs.

Store lamb numbers are beginning to creep up at marts, with prices ranging from €80/head for 25kg up to €102-115/head for 37-39kg from what was seen at marts last week.

The cull ewe trade remained ‘on fire’ at marts last week, with prices of €180/head up to nearly €200/head seen for 100kg plus ewes.

Ewes from 90kg to 100kg generally sold from €140/head up to €160-170/head at marts last week. While a good store trade for ewes continues to be seen.

A small number of ewe hoggets continue to make their way through marts and continue to hold a strong trade with prices fetching up to highs of €200-220/head.

Baltinglass Mart sees lamb prices ease by €6-7/head

Baltinglass Mart held its weekly sale of sheep on Saturday (June 26). The mart’s manager, Tom Coleman reported an easing in prices for lambs of €6-7/head on the previous week.

The top price seen at the Wicklow-based mart on Saturday was €140/head for a pen of 55kg lambs – with prices for factory-type sheep hitting as low as €112/head for 44kg.

On the other hand, a good trade continues to seen for cull ewes, with prices hitting a high of €164/head for well-fleshed ewes, while stores sold back to €90/head.

A nice selection of ewes with lambs at foot were presented for sale on Saturday and were met with a good demand, with prices ranging from €140/unit up to a tops of €220/unit.

Sample lamb prices:

Five at 55kg sold for €140/head;

Three at 55kg sold for €133/head;

Six at 47kg sold for €124/head;

12 at 46kg sold for €118/head;

10 at 44kg sold for €115/head;

Eight at 41kg sold for €106/head;

13 at 41kg sold for €102/head;

Nine at 37kg sold for €94/head;

Eight at 36kg sold for €92/head;

14 at 32kg sold for €85/head.

Lambs on offer at Baltinglass Mart on Saturday (June 26)