Northern Ireland headquartered agri nutrition firm Devenish has launched a new entity in partnership with a Canadian supplements firm to capitalise on its Omega-3 technology.

The new joint venture, Humanativ, which will be based in Meath, Ireland, formalises a long-standing partnership between Devenish and Mara Renewables Corporation.

The two companies, which are both key players in the feed and food industry, aim to improve human health by naturally enriching animal feed with a sustainable omega-3 DHA solution.

The result is products that are higher in omega-3, such as omega-3 enriched meat and eggs.

Devenish executive chairman Owen Brennan said: “We are thrilled to partner with Mara on this new venture which will enable us to deliver on our shared vision of improving human and animal health through nutrition.

“The health benefits of consuming omega-3 have long been recognised, but research shows that less than 20% of the world’s population are getting the required levels of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) through their diet.

“Our mission at Humanativ is to increase the levels of omega-3 DHA in the global population year-on-year by making it more accessible through naturally enriched meat and eggs.”

Omega-3 trials

A world-first clinical trial delivered by researchers at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, on behalf of Devenish, has shown that the regular consumption of naturally enriched omega-3 chicken and eggs can improve omega-3 PUFA levels and also lower blood pressure, both of which are associated with substantial human health benefits.

Brennan added: “We’ve carried out extensive research and development to produce a unique, sustainable, algae-based omega-3 DHA product “OmegaPro” that enables food producers to naturally enrich meat and eggs through the animals’ diet.

“By working with Humanativ and incorporating OmegaPro into diets, meat and egg producers will be able to offer a product range with significant proven health benefits, and importantly, make on-pack claims in many regions of the world which will add value to their products.”

Tim Haig, director and executive chairman of Mara, added: “At Mara we are driven by invention; researching and developing products that will make a positive impact on human health and the environment.

“We have a found a natural fit in our partnership with Devenish – both companies have a firm focus on research and development, and a shared ethos to drive innovation.

“Through Humanativ, we will offer an end-to-end solution for our customers through our combined expertise in areas including algal oil production, enrichment, and on-pack claims.”