Taking a look at this week’s beef trade, factory quotes are holding firm as procurement staff remain keen to secure suitable lots of cows, bulls and in-spec heifers and steers.

Quotes for in-spec, quality assured (QA) heifers are varying from €4.20-4.25/kg while steers are at €4.15-4.20/kg, according to procurement managers around the country.

Bull beef trade

While some factories are citing less interest in bulls, quotes are still coming in at €4.10/kg on the grid for under 16-month-old bulls, with more on offer in some cases.

There is not much mention of weight restrictions on bulls as processors appear more willing to allow the 400kg weight limit to be pushed higher.

Meanwhile, under 24-month old bulls are being quoted at €4.10/kg for R-grades and €4.20/kg for U-grading bulls in the same age bracket. Again, more can be obtained where a suitable bunch of well-fleshed cattle are available.

Cow quotes are varying across the country with some processors appearing more eager for cows than others.

Well fleshed P-grading cow quotes are currently at €3.50/kg with O-grade cows at €3.60/kg and R-grade cows fetching €3.80/kg and above in some cases.

Meanwhile, other procurement officers appear less interested in P and O-grade cows with quotes lagging up to 20c/kg behind.

While factories are still eager for cattle, procurement officers are expressing optimism that numbers of cattle available for slaughter will soon increase as grass cattle begin to come on stream.

Fewer cattle available

Despite talk from procurement officers nationwide of an increase in cattle available for slaughter, it has been confirmed by Bord Bia, that the cattle supply available for slaughter is expected to take a hit by 100,000-120,000 head during 2021.

It has been no secret to beef farmers over recent weeks that there has been a shortage of supplies available to meet demand, evident from the eagerness of factories to source cattle.