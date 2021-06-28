Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue is being called on to “bite the bullet and get convergence done”, following the agreement of a deal on the future of the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) on Friday (June 25).

The deal that was hammered out between the president of the council of agriculture ministers and negotiators from the European Parliament sets a convergence rate of 85%, i.e. that all direct payments below the national average payment would be brought up to within 85% of the average.

However, the deal allows member states increase their own level of internal convergence higher than that if they wish.

The minister is being urged by the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) to take that option, calling for “full flattening through 100% convergence.”

INHFA president Colm O’Donnell said this morning: “The major disparity in Pillar I payments has undermined farmer solidarity; created mistrust among farmers which has weakened our lobbying power; and undermined the industry.

“Full convergence will help support all farmers and prove that support through CAP is not just for large commercial operations,” O’Donnell added.

He also argued that full convergence would also “recognise the changing dynamic of CAP”.

He noted that this new “dynamic” will see farmers paid based on criteria under the Good Agricultural and Environmental Conditions (GAECs). He noted that, with these conditions applying to all farmers, it is “entirely reasonable that the payment per hectare is also the same”.

According to the INHFA, 73,000 farmers – or some 60% of direct payment beneficiaries – would positively benefit from full convergence.

“This will provide invaluable support to many of our smaller family farm units that CAP is designed to protect. In doing this we will also support local business and the local community,” O’Donnell remarked.

He also expressed support for the redistribution and front-loading of payments to smaller units.

The INHFA president explained: “This will allow member states to redirect payments from those in receipt of high CAP payments (for example €60,000 or above) to farmers such as these, by making additional payments to all farmers on the first number of hectares.”

O’Donnell called on the minister to “act in the best interest of Irish farmers and ensure full convergence is done through this CAP programme”.

Minister McConalogue is currently taking part in a meeting of the council of agriculture ministers with a view to ratifying the deal.

