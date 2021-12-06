The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution over the coming days as Storm Barra makes landfall.

Met Éireann has issued Orange and Yellow weather warnings for strong winds and rain.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, December 7), the national forecaster says there could be gusts of up to 130km/h in some areas.

Southerly winds, later becoming north-westerly, will reach mean speeds of 65km/h to 80km/h with severe or damaging gusts of up to 130km/h, possibly higher in coastal areas.

A Status Orange warning will come into effect in Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, and Limerick from 6:00a.m tomorrow and will be in place for 24 hours.

A Status Yellow warning has been issued for the rest of the country on Tuesday and for a time on Wednesday.

Storm Barra

Met Éireann says Storm Barra will bring a significant possibility of coastal flooding, travel disruption and power outages.

The RSA says road users in areas affected by the Status Orange warning are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

It warns that control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds and also has the following advice for motorists:

Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds so reduce your speed ;

; Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road;

on the road and vehicles veering across the road; Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds;

between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds; Drivers should also leave a bigger gap between themselves and the vehicle in front;

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think and may contain hidden debris;

and may contain hidden debris; Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic;

and obey signs closing roads to traffic; After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance, this helps to dry the brakes;

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Crisis management team

It is expected that further warnings and advice will be issued by Met Éireann in advance of Storm Barra making landfall.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) Crisis Management Team says it is continuing to monitor the situation.

Yesterday (Sunday, December 5), it held a virtual meeting with Met Éireann, the Office of Public Works (OPW), local authority severe weather assessment teams, government departments and agencies.

Local authorities have activated their crisis management teams and local coordination groups and coastal flood defences are also being put in place.

The public are asked to monitor Met Éireann for updated warnings and information and heed local authority advice during this time.



ESB networks is warning the public not to approach any fallen or damaged electricity wires, but instead to contact them immediately on 1800 372 999.

Meanwhile, the Irish Coast Guard says people should stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings.