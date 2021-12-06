The community around Erris peninsula in Co. Mayo is mourning the tragic death of a local farmer in a incident involving a newly-calved cow over the weekend.

The 77-year-old man was attending to stock last Saturday evening (December 4), when he was seriously injured after a newly-calved cow charged at him.

The coastguard was alerted and the farmer was airlifted to University Hospital Galway (UHG), however Gardaí confirmed that he subsequently died from his injuries in what they have described as a “farmyard incident”.

Newly-calved cows are a dangerous hazard on farms as they become extremely protective and temperamental after the birth of a calf.

The local community is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of the local farmer who was married and had a family.

Mayo death is third tragedy in recent weeks

It’s the third tragedy to hit the rural farming community in recent weeks.

Gardaí were investigating the circumstances of the discovery of the body of an elderly man in Co. Donegal last week.

The farmer was aged in his 90s and his body was discovered at a house, with no foul play suspected.

The deceased man was discovered in the vicinity of Termon in the north of Donegal on Sunday, November 28.

Prior to that, another tragedy struck the farming community in Limerick.

A farmer died in an incident in Co. Limerick the previous week, which is understood to have involved tree-cutting.

Gardaí confirmed that they, along with emergency services, attended the scene of the incident in the Grange area of Brittas, Co. Limerick at approximately 9:30a.m on Wednesday, November 24.

In a brief statement, An Garda Siochána said: “One male, aged in his 50s, received fatal injuries in the course of this incident. His body was removed to Limerick Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

The dairy farmer is survived by his wife and young children.