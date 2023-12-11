Representatives from beef breed societies have voiced their anger about a lack of consultation in advance of beef breeding index changes.

The concerns were raised during a meeting organised by the Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA) in Co. Roscommon yesterday (Sunday, December 10).

Changes made by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) to the terminal and replacement indices came into force on November 28.

ICBF has said that 84% of animals that are 4- and 5-star on the current evaluation will remain 4- and 5- star on the new evaluation.

When it comes to the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP), all existing genotyped 4- and 5-star animals will remain eligible for the programme in their current herds.

Beef index

Eoin Donnelly, west region chairperson for IBLA, said that one of the most significant issues raised during yesterday’s meeting was “the distinct lack of consultation with the breed societies” about the rationale used by ICBF when it revised the beef index model.

“Breed societies that have generations of cattle breeding heritage are feeling more and more redundant by the unilateral actions of ICBF,” he said.

The meeting also heard “sharp criticism” in relation to the composition of the ICBF board which approved the changes to the beef breeding indices.

Donnelly said that the “disproportionate representation on the board from those more associated with the dairy industry is a shared concern”.

There was considerable discussion during the meeting about the individual animal traits that are used to calculate star ratings in both the terminal and maternal indexes.

“Breed societies are of the opinion that the ICBF Technical Advisory Group have in simple terms got it completely wrong,” Donnelly said.

Following the views expressed at the meeting, IBLA has asked each breed society to issue official statements on whether they accept or reject the changes adopted by ICBF.

ICBF

Meanwhile, the sectoral representation on the board of the ICBF was also recently raised by the Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture.

In a parliamentary question, Deputy Claire Kerrane asked Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue if he would ensure there is representation of suckler beef farmers and marts on the board.

In response, the minister said ICBF is not a State board but a non-profit organisation that conducts testing, genetic evaluation and publication of breeding values for dairy and beef cattle.

“Shareholders in ICBF includes farming organisations, AI companies, milk recording organisations and with three seats held by herdbooks .

“It is a matter for those herdbooks (beef and dairy) to determine the representation between beef and dairy.

“It is not within the remit of my department as to how the board is made up, outside of appointing a department of agriculture representative,” Minister McConalogue said.