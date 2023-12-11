A new division of the High Court which will deal only with planning and environmental cases had its ceremonial first sitting today (Monday, December 11).

The new planning and environment division of the High Court, according to the Minister for Justice, “will allow for greater efficiency and specialism in the handling of litigation relating to planning and environmental matters, particularly judicial reviews”.

The division will deal with proceedings which include strategic infrastructure and commercial planning matters and decisions involving EU and national environmental and planning legislation.

The Planning and Environment Court had been operating on an administrative basis for a number of months, but its ceremonial first sitting marked its full establishment as a High Court division. Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee formally launching the Planning and Environment court division of the High Court. Image Source: Courts Service

According to Minister Helen McEntee, dealing with planning and environmental cases is “key to enabling the state’s delivery of housing and infrastructure, while also protecting the environment”.

The new division consists of three judges, a judge in charge of the list, Justice Richard Humphreys and two other judges, Justice David Holland and Justice Emily Farrell.

The president of the High Court, Justice David Barniville, said new procedures, rules, dedicated judges, technology, and a build-up of expertise in the area of planning and environmental cases “will allow for more efficient and clearer case management and throughput of cases”.

Justice Barniville added: “This new court will allow specialisation in a complex area. This in turn allows more robust and faster decision making and less requirement to read into various complex technical areas.

“The plan is the work of the court over time will lead to simpler, more effective law thus support planning and environmental decision-making, as well as investment.”

Planning and Environment Court

According to the Green Party the new division is also a “major reform that will allow planning law to operate in a more efficient and environmentally friendly manner”.

Steven Matthews, Green Party spokesperson for planning and local government said:

“The commencement of a new court to deal with planning and environmental cases is another Green Party commitment in the Program for Government being delivered.

“This court is critically important for efficient and effective consideration of housing, transport and energy projects whilst ensuring fair and timely access to justice and environmental protection for all participants.”