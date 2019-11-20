Krone ‘rolls’ out tracks and joystick-steering for the BiG X

Krone had a significant presence at last week’s Agritechnica show in Germany.

Among its more eye-catching exhibits was a BiG X (self-propelled forager) that was equipped with Zuidberg track-drive systems in place of its front wheels (pictured above).

Running on a 760mm-wide tread, this approach to claimed to leave the forage harvester with an overall (road-going) width of less than 3m.

Krone also exhibited a stand-alone driver’s seat and associated controls (from a BiG X), with a paddles/joystick on the left-side armrest for steering (instead of a conventional steering wheel).

Alongside, Krone availed of the opportunity to show off its flagship forager – the 1,156hp BiG X 1180 (pictured below).

The machine on display was equipped with Krone’s cab-lift system – designed to improve visibility when harvesting tall crops of maize (and when side-filling into especially high trailers).

At the touch of a button (from the driver’s seat), the operator can raise the entire cab by 70cm on a hydraulic ‘scissor’ lift.

Russian muscle

Of course, several other-brand foragers were present at Agritechnica 2019. Among these were some Rostselmash machines (one of which is pictured below).

Rostselmash is a Russian manufacturer of some considerable scale. The company produces large numbers of combines – and also self-propelled foragers – for its native market and the surrounding regions.

Its origins go back to the late 1920s; its first products were basic implements, including ploughs.

By 1930, the decision has been made to embark on the manufacture of grain harvesters; the first being dubbed the ‘Kolkhoz’. This machine was quickly followed by newer and better harvesters – called the ‘Stalinets’. These machines not only tackled wheat but also sunflower seeds and other crops.

By 1932, thanks to the efforts of Rostselmash, Russia had become a net exporter, rather than an importer, of such machines.

Purchase of Versatile

2007 saw Rostselmash purchase iconic tractor brand Versatile – based in Canada.

Versatile, a division of Buhler Industries at the time of the Rostselmash deal, launched its first tractor in 1966. The D100 was the first in a long line of articulated models. The brand was synonymous with high-horsepower, pivot-steer machines, which were most at home on the vast prairies of North America.