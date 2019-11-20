Agri media has ‘greatest influence on farmer tech decisions’ – IFA

Agricultural related media has a strong influence on farmers when it comes to the adoption of farming technologies, according to a research project conducted by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The research project focused on the adoption and attitudes towards digital technology in Irish agriculture; findings from it were launched by Farm Business Skillnet, in conjunction with the IFA.

The report ‘Digital Agriculture: Adoption and Attitudes’ was completed from the project, which featured consultation with 750 farmers, focus groups and industry stakeholders.

In the report it was found that agri media “had the greatest influence on farmers’ decisions to use farming technologies, being referred to by 42% when participants were asked about key influences”.

This rose to 52% for the under-35 age group, the study found.

Face-to-face environments had been particularly influential on many: farm advisor or agent, other farmers or farm discussion groups.

Following agri media’s 42% finding; 34% of farmers overall said farm advisors or agents influenced their decision, with an equivalent percentage saying another farmer influenced them.

31% of respondents highlighted farm discussion groups, while 24% namechecked trade shows as an influence. 19% referenced classroom education as an influence.

Suppliers, no one and family/friends were also mentioned, highlighted by 12%, 6% and 3% respectively.

Meanwhile, 60% of Irish farmers say they are likely to invest in digital technology on their farm in the future, the study details.

Discussion groups

Farm discussion groups were also highlighted as being a strong potential route for future skills development under a separate part of the study, which focused on education and training.

While classroom classroom based is the most common training environment, and full day courses and evening courses are most common time-frames for those who have undertaken training and development, 41% had participated in on-farm discussion groups, according to the report.

Those using technology on their farm are more likely to have completed on-farm discussion groups and evening classes than those not using technology, emphasising the importance of learning and of peer-to-peer knowledge sharing.

In an ideal situation, farmers feel on-farm discussion groups are a better learning environment, with evening classes the most suitable time, the study found.

Those who are likely to invest in technology are more likely to feel that on-farm discussion groups are an ideal learning environment when compared with those who are unlikely to invest, the research project concluded.