Agri media has ‘greatest influence on farmer tech decisions’ – IFA
Agricultural related media has a strong influence on farmers when it comes to the adoption of farming technologies, according to a research project conducted by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).
The research project focused on the adoption and attitudes towards digital technology in Irish agriculture; findings from it were launched by Farm Business Skillnet, in conjunction with the IFA.
The report ‘Digital Agriculture: Adoption and Attitudes’ was completed from the project, which featured consultation with 750 farmers, focus groups and industry stakeholders.
This rose to 52% for the under-35 age group, the study found.
Face-to-face environments had been particularly influential on many: farm advisor or agent, other farmers or farm discussion groups.
Following agri media’s 42% finding; 34% of farmers overall said farm advisors or agents influenced their decision, with an equivalent percentage saying another farmer influenced them.
Suppliers, no one and family/friends were also mentioned, highlighted by 12%, 6% and 3% respectively.
Meanwhile, 60% of Irish farmers say they are likely to invest in digital technology on their farm in the future, the study details.
Discussion groups
Farm discussion groups were also highlighted as being a strong potential route for future skills development under a separate part of the study, which focused on education and training.
While classroom classroom based is the most common training environment, and full day courses and evening courses are most common time-frames for those who have undertaken training and development, 41% had participated in on-farm discussion groups, according to the report.
Those using technology on their farm are more likely to have completed on-farm discussion groups and evening classes than those not using technology, emphasising the importance of learning and of peer-to-peer knowledge sharing.
Those who are likely to invest in technology are more likely to feel that on-farm discussion groups are an ideal learning environment when compared with those who are unlikely to invest, the research project concluded.