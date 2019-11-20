North Cork Creameries announces October milk price

North Cork Creameries has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for October supplies.

Revealed earlier today, Wednesday, November 20, the southern cooperative revealed that it has decided to maintain its October milk price at 29.5c/L including VAT, based on solids of 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This follows a number of other milk price announcements in recent days.

GDT hits ‘5 in a row’ for index rises

Meanwhile, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has hit five consecutive increases following the conclusion of the latest auction yesterday, Tuesday, November 19.

Yesterday’s tender – Event 248 – concluded with the GDT Price Index up 1.7%, according to the trading platform.

Lasting two hours and 26 minutes, the auction saw 187 bidders participate across 17 rounds, with 134 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 37,968MT of product was sold on the day.

AMF index down 1.5%, average price US$5,108/MT;

Butter index down 1.3%, average price US$4,061/MT;

BMP not offered;

Ched index up 2.5%, average price US$3,701/MT;

LAC index up 1.3%, average price US$775/MT;

RenCas index up 5.6%, average price US$7,668/MT;

SMP index up 3.3%, average price US$3,017/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index up 2.2%, average price US$3,321/MT. Key Results:

Yesterday’s event follows on from a 3.7% surge last time out, with slighter rises observed prior to that in recent months.