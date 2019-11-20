Status Orange alert among rain warnings issued in south

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings, a Status Orange and a Status Yellow rainfall alert in the south of the country for today, Wednesday, November 20.

Issued this morning, the Status Orange warning was issued for two counties, namely counties Tipperary and Waterford.

This will be valid from 3:00pm this afternoon through to 6:00pm tomorrow evening.

In these counties, heavy rain during the period will cause spot flooding. Accumulations in excess of 50mm are possible in some parts.

Meanwhile, the national meteorological office issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for a further three counties, namely Kilkenny, Wexford and Cork.

In these areas, there will be spells of rain during the period with spot flooding likely.

Again, the warning will be in place from 3:00pm this afternoon through to 6:00pm tomorrow.

Advertisement

For the country in general, Met Éireann says it will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain today, heaviest in parts of Munster and south and east Leinster with spot flooding.

Some limited brighter intervals will also occur though, these at their best in the north-west.

Highest temperatures of 9° to 11° are expected with moderate to fresh south to south-east winds, which will become strong and gusty in coastal areas of Leinster.

Tonight will see further outbreaks of rain overnight, heaviest over east Munster and south Leinster with a continued risk of spot flooding.

It will stay windy too in moderate to fresh southeast winds. Lowest temperatures of 4° to 7° are on the cards.

Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, with some heavy and prolonged falls across the south and east.

South-east winds will moderate through the day veering easterly later. Highest temperatures will reach 7° to 10°.