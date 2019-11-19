3 debates remain as IFA presidential race enters final days

A total of three debates remain as the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) presidential debate enters its final days.

The three presidential candidates – Tim Cullinan, John Coughlan and Angus Woods – and the two deputy presidential candidates -Thomas Cooney and Brian Rushe – have taken part in a total of 14 debates to date.

The candidates were in Letterkenny last night to give their election pitches to the Donegal IFA members.

Monaghan/Louth: Nuremore Hotel, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, tonight, Tuesday, November 19;

Cavan: Hotel Kilmore, tomorrow, Wednesday, November 20;

Carlow: Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Thursday, November 21. The three remaining debates are as follows:

All debates will begin at 8:00pm.

No clear outlier has emerged in either the presidential or the deputy presidential race however speculation is is rife among IFA members as to who will take the places of the current president and deputy president – Joe Healy and Richard Kennedy.

Turnout at the debates has averaged at between 150 to 200 people respectively.

During the series of debates there have been a number of reoccurring areas which IFA members pushed the presidential candidates on.

Beef protests;

Bord Bia;

Retailers;

Beef imports;

Brexit;

Sheep from Northern Ireland;

Reform in the organisation. These reoccurring points of concern among IFA members have included:

Voting will begin on Monday, November 25, and all IFA members are eligible to vote. Members can vote by attending their branch AGM where they can vote by a secret ballot.