Tipperary Co-op increases October milk price

Additional reporting by Emma Gilsenan

Tipperary Co-op has become the latest cooperative to announce its milk price for October supplies, revealing an increase for last month’s milk.

Making the announcement today, Wednesday, November 20, the co-op revealed a price of 29.5c/L including VAT – an increase of 0.5c/L.

The Tipperary Co-op price follows October milk price announcements from a number of other firms in recent days and weeks.

Other prices

Earlier today, southern cooperative North Cork Creameries revealed that it has decided to maintain its October milk price at 29.5c/L including VAT, based on solids of 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

On Monday, November 18, Aurivo announced its decision to hold its milk price, with a spokesperson for the cooperative saying:

The board of Aurivo has agreed to hold the price of milk for October at 29.75c/L including VAT.

“Our average payout will be 37.2c/L.

“Markets are delicately balanced and the board will continue to monitor developments closely,” the spokesperson for the north-west co-op added.

Meanwhile, Dairygold also announced its milk price for October on Monday.

A spokesperson for the southern cooperative said:

Dairygold confirms that its base price for October milk supplies, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of VAT and bonuses, is 29.19c/L, unchanged on the September milk price.

“This equates to an average farm gate milk price of 37.97c/L based on average October milk solids, achieved by our suppliers, for all milk supplied to Dairygold,” the spokesperson added.