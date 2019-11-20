Farmhand appoints new dealer in Co. Tipperary…but who?

Farmhand has appointed Fitzgerald Agri Services (Ballylooby) as a new dealer for Amazone, APV and Quicke machinery in Co. Tipperary.

Paul Scrivener – managing director of Farmhand – explained: “We are proud to partner with Fitzgerald Agri Services. The company has already been doing a great job for Topcon and providing back-up service for various tillage machines in the area.”

Robert Fitzgerald – from Fitzgerald Agri Services – added his comments, saying: “We pride ourselves on providing first-class customer service, with a focus on precision and high-tech equipment.

The high-quality and technology that are associated with Amazone, APV and Quicke products are a perfect fit.

It’s worth noting that Farmhand – based in Damastown, Dublin 15 – imports, assembles and subsequently distributes machinery through a network of 40 independent dealers. It chiefly offers products from Krone, Amazone, Quicke and APV.

Advertisement

Cooney Furlong event

In related news, Cooney Furlong Machinery Company – another Farmhand dealer – will hold a ‘TAMS Information Evening’ on Wednesday, November 27 (from 3:00pm until 8:00pm).

It will take place at the firm’s premises on the Old Dublin Road, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

Tom O’Connor – sales executive for the Cooney Furlong Machinery Company – explained: “The full range of Amazone and Vaderstad tillage machinery will be on display, along with demonstrations by our team and brand specialists. Also on view will be ex-demo and used machinery.”

He added: “We really want to demonstrate the full line from both the Amazone and Vaderstand product ranges.

“We want to talk about Amazone’s unique product design and Vaderstad’s capability to understand customer demands throughout the development stages.”