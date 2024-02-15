Kildalton College in Piltown, Co. Kilkenny was the host for the 2024 Macra and Teagasc Colleges Challenges Day yesterday (Wednesday, February 14).

Teams of 12 from Teagasc and private agricultural colleges around the country competed in sport, presentations, and land-based skills learned during the college year such as stock judging, tractor driving, fencing and teamwork challenges.

It was very close competition all day, with the outcome being decided at the final challenge. The overall winner this year was Kildalton College, winning on home soil.

The FRS Memorial Scholarship Presentation has been a long term feature of the Macra and Teagasc Colleges Challenges Day. The topic this year was ‘Leadership in Sustainability – Focusing on Biodiversity’.

Collette McInerney, head of operations at Farm Relief Services, said:

“I was impressed with the quality, the content, and the obvious work that went into each presentation.

“It was great to see a group of competitors from such diverse backgrounds levelling up to compete. It is a great testament to their college.”

Alana Brigdale from Mountbellew Agricultural College was the winner for the best Presentation, while Clonakilty Agricultural College won in the FRS fencing competition.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) sponsored the Farm Business and Technology Award for the third year in a row. The winners of this award were students from Kildalton College.

Head of strategic partnerships at NBI, Niall Beirne commented:

“This year the students were tasked with demonstrating how fibre broadband is benefiting their farm business.

“In keeping with previous years, there was a very high standard, and it was clear to the judging panel that a significant amount of research and thought had gone into the submissions.

“It was great to see different themes emerge as the students highlighted productivity benefits, sustainability benefits, cost savings, as well as social connections as just some of the benefits of high speed, reliable broadband.”

Macra president, Elaine Houlihan praised the students who participated in this year’s Colleges Challenges and described them as “exceptional”.

She also highlighted the importance of young farmers and how they play a ” crucial role” in Macra’s organisation.

Dr. Anne-Marie Butler, head of education, Teagasc, said: “The annual Challenges Day is a key event on the Teagasc Education calendar.

We are delighted to work with Macra, FRS, NBI and TOWI in bringing this event to fruition and wish all learners continued best wishes in their courses and personal development.”

The winners of the different challenges were: