Key agri events happening this week

A number of important agricultural and farming events will be taking place over the coming days.

Tonight, November 28, the Beef Plan Group is holding a meeting for farmers from the counties of Kilkenny, Carlow and Waterford; the event is being held in the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny, and gets underway at 8:00pm.

The amount of farmers involved in the group has recently exceeded 8,000 and it will be hoping to keep that level of engagement going tonight.

Also tonight, the Leitrim branch of Macra na Feirme is holding a Young Farmers Development Group meeting, at 7:30pm at Drumshambo Mart.

The event is entitled ‘AgriVision 2019’, and Macra says that its purpose is “preparing farmers for 2019 and beyond”.

Speakers will include: representatives of Carrick-on-Shannon and Drumshanbo Credit Unions; a member of An Garda Siochana; and experts from Aurivo Co-op.

AgriLand reporter Breifne O’Brien will also speak at the event to discuss our publication.

Events in coming days

This Friday, November 30, The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association will host its 2018 Annual General Meeting at the South Court Hotel in Limerick.

Phil Hogan, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Development, and Michael Creed, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, will both speak at the event.

The meeting will also be addressed by John Jordan, the chief executive of Ornua, who will discuss the opportunities and challenges in the Irish dairy industry.

CAP Reforms Discussion

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) will hold a public rally on Friday, December 7, at 8:00pm.

The purpose is to discuss the proposals to reform the Common Agricultural Policy, and is timed to coincide with the review of the Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme.

The Knockranny House Hotel in Westport, Co. Mayo will play host to the rally.

Finally, on Wednesday, December 5, University College Dublin will host a symposium on the importance and protection of soils, which will take place throughout the day.