Residential holding ‘excellently located’ for sale in multiple lots

For sale is a circa 65ac residential holding comprising a dwelling house, outbuildings, lands and entitlements. The property is for sale in multiple lots; or, for whole at €369,000.

The property is located at Clooncrawfield, Annamaghera, Cloonbunny and Brenabeg, Loughglynn, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, and is for sale through Callaghan Auctioneering.

Located circa 5 miles from Castlerea, it is the second largest town in Co. Roscommon. The town itself is built on the banks of the River Suck and the River Francis – both of these are tributaries of the River Shannon.

Castlerea’s major employers include Supervalu, Harmac Medical Products, Colour Communications Europe, Finola Foods and Lidl.

Castlerea town provides two primary school facilities, one secondary school facility and a special needs school.

There are a variety of amenities such as: a 9-hole golf course; an outdoor swimming pool; a library; a soccer pitch; a playground; a GAA pitch; and a public park.

Lot 1

Lot 1 is circa 1ac and features the dwelling house, mature gardens laid out in lawns and a garage/fuelshed. The guide price is €69,000.

The property is a one-storey house and comprises: a reception; a sitting room with a marble fireplace; a living room with a solid fuel stove; a kitchen; a hotpress; three bedrooms; and a rear ‘L’ shaped porch.

Additional amenities include: oil-fired central heating; mains water; electricity; and a septic tank.

Lot 2

Lot 2 is circa 35ac of farm buildings and land, which adjoins Lot 1. The guide price is €185,000.

Advertisement

The farm buildings comprise a modern 4-bay slatted shed with a milking parlour, a cattle crush, a silage slab and a bulk feeder.

The lands are in three lots:

The first is circa 11ac adjoining the farm buildings and is of good quality land;

The second is circa 14ac of land across the road and extending into bog;

And the last is 10ac in a neighbouring plot.

According to the agents, all the lands have “independent accesses”.

Lot 3

Lot 3 is circa 20ac divided between: 10ac of farmland; and 10ac of forestry. The guide price for the lands is €50,000, while the guide price for the forestry is €20,000.

The lands are easily managed with the benefit of road frontage.

The forest, however, was planted in 1990 with Sitka Spruce. “There are no grants outstanding and is due for maturity in circa seven years time,” according to Callaghan Auctioneering.

Lot 4

Lot 4 is circa 9.7ac and the guide price is €45,000. This lot runs parallel to Lots 1 and 2 on the Brenabeg Road. However, the property can also be accessed from the Loughglynn/Ballinlough road.

These are “good quality lands with road frontage and independent access”. Included is a derelict dwelling house and a cow byre.

It also comes with entitlements: 18.65 entitlements at a unit value of €182.57 with the lands.

Viewing is highly recommended by the agents to be appreciated fully.

More information can be found on Callaghan Auctioneering’s website.