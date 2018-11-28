Residential holding ‘excellently located’ for sale in multiple lots
For sale is a circa 65ac residential holding comprising a dwelling house, outbuildings, lands and entitlements. The property is for sale in multiple lots; or, for whole at €369,000.
The property is located at Clooncrawfield, Annamaghera, Cloonbunny and Brenabeg, Loughglynn, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, and is for sale through Callaghan Auctioneering.
Located circa 5 miles from Castlerea, it is the second largest town in Co. Roscommon. The town itself is built on the banks of the River Suck and the River Francis – both of these are tributaries of the River Shannon.
Castlerea town provides two primary school facilities, one secondary school facility and a special needs school.
There are a variety of amenities such as: a 9-hole golf course; an outdoor swimming pool; a library; a soccer pitch; a playground; a GAA pitch; and a public park.
Lot 1
Lot 1 is circa 1ac and features the dwelling house, mature gardens laid out in lawns and a garage/fuelshed. The guide price is €69,000.
The property is a one-storey house and comprises: a reception; a sitting room with a marble fireplace; a living room with a solid fuel stove; a kitchen; a hotpress; three bedrooms; and a rear ‘L’ shaped porch.
Additional amenities include: oil-fired central heating; mains water; electricity; and a septic tank.
Lot 2
Lot 2 is circa 35ac of farm buildings and land, which adjoins Lot 1. The guide price is €185,000.
The farm buildings comprise a modern 4-bay slatted shed with a milking parlour, a cattle crush, a silage slab and a bulk feeder.
The lands are in three lots:
- The first is circa 11ac adjoining the farm buildings and is of good quality land;
- The second is circa 14ac of land across the road and extending into bog;
- And the last is 10ac in a neighbouring plot.
According to the agents, all the lands have “independent accesses”.
Lot 3
Lot 3 is circa 20ac divided between: 10ac of farmland; and 10ac of forestry. The guide price for the lands is €50,000, while the guide price for the forestry is €20,000.
The forest, however, was planted in 1990 with Sitka Spruce. “There are no grants outstanding and is due for maturity in circa seven years time,” according to Callaghan Auctioneering.
Lot 4
Lot 4 is circa 9.7ac and the guide price is €45,000. This lot runs parallel to Lots 1 and 2 on the Brenabeg Road. However, the property can also be accessed from the Loughglynn/Ballinlough road.
These are “good quality lands with road frontage and independent access”. Included is a derelict dwelling house and a cow byre.
Viewing is highly recommended by the agents to be appreciated fully.
More information can be found on Callaghan Auctioneering’s website.