Cork vet struck off for professional misconduct

A Co. Cork vet has been struck off the register by the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) for professional misconduct, the council has confirmed.

The vet in question, Cornelius Linehan, was removed from the register of the council – which is a key legal requirement for engaging in any type of veterinary work in Ireland.

The decision was made following a High Court ruling on the matter back in July.

This is the first time a vet has been struck off since the introduction of the Veterinary Practice Act 2005.

The charge of professional misconduct arises from Linehan allowing his official stamp to be used to certify cattle destined for export to Morocco which were unsuitable for transport seven years ago.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, an investigation was commenced in 2011 into certain anomalies that came to light involving the export of cattle to Morocco.

On foot of this investigation, an exporter, David Hunter, pleaded guilty in 2014 in the circuit court to two charges of presenting animals with false certificates of disease free status for export in April and June 2011, according to the department.