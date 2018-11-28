40,000 homes without power as Storm Diana sweeps the country

Approximately 40,000 homes are currently without power as Storm Diana wreaks havoc across the country, the ESB has confirmed.

The south-west of the country has been hit the hardest, according to a spokesperson for the ESB, with the Carlow/Kilkenny area also sustaining damage.

Clusters of service interruptions are being experienced in counties: Kerry; Cork; Tipperary; Waterford; Limerick; Dublin; and Louth, according to the ESB’s PowerCheck app.

Yesterday, Met Eireann issued two Status Orange and one Status Yellow wind warnings for the country ahead of Storm Diana making impact.

All three wind warnings were issued yesterday morning at 11:00am by the national meteorological office.

A Status Orange warning was issued for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford; the warning came into effect this morning at 6:00am and will remain in place until 12:00pm.

A separate Status Orange warning was issued for counties Wexford, Galway and and Clare; this warning took effect from 9:00am and will last through to 2:00pm this afternoon.

Severe winds associated with Storm Diana will lead to south to south-west winds of 65kph to 80kph, with gusts of speeds up to 110kph to 130kph.

High seas are expected also, with a risk of coastal flooding, Met Eireann warns.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country from 5:00am through to 4:00pm.