Status Orange wind warnings announced by Met Eireann

Met Eireann has issued two Status Orange and one Status Yellow wind warnings for the country ahead of Storm Diana tomorrow (Wednesday, November 28).

All three wind warnings were issued this morning at 11:00am by the national meteorological office.

A Status Orange warning was issued for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford; the warning will come into effect tomorrow morning at 6:00am and will remain in place until 12:00pm.

A separate Status Orange warning was issued for counties Wexford, Galway and and Clare; this warning will be in effect from the later time of 9:00am through to 2:00pm tomorrow afternoon.

Severe winds associated with Storm Diana tomorrow will lead to south to south-west winds of 65kph to 80kph, with gusts of speeds up to 110kph to 130kph.

High seas are expected also, with a risk of coastal flooding, Met Eireann warns.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning will be in effect for the rest of the country from 5:00am through to 4:00pm tomorrow.

In these areas, gale force winds associated with Storm Diana will see south to south-west winds of 55kph to 65kph, with gusts of speeds up to 90kph to 110kph.

The rest of today will see very wet and very blustery weather over Ulster, north Connacht and north Leinster for a time, with some spot flooding.

However, drier, less windy weather, with bright spells and scattered showers over Munster will extend countrywide this afternoon, Met Eireann says.