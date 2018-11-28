‘GRAZE Gas’ project receives climate action funding

Gas Networks Ireland’s ‘GRAZE Gas’ project has been selected as one of seven initiatives to receive investment under the Government’s Climate Action Fund, to the tune of €8 million.

The ‘Green Renewable Agricultural Zero Emissions Gas’ project will, claims Gas Networks Ireland, “play a key role in decarbonising Ireland’s energy, transport and agricultural sectors”.

The plan involves the development of a Central Grid Injection (CGI) facility, where renewable gas will enter the national gas grid.

This CGI facility will also, according to Gas Networks Ireland, enable the development of on-farm anaerobic digestion (AD) plants, which will supply it with the gas.

The facility will be located in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, and it is hoped that it will be the first of 17 similar plants throughout the country, which will be supplying renewable gas to the natural gas network.

Denis O’Sullivan, managing director of Gas Networks Ireland, said the Government’s decisions to fund the project is “another important step forward in our renewable gas strategy”.

“Ireland’s gas network is a €2.6 billion asset, owned by the Irish State. It is an asset which has a critical role to play in Ireland’s energy future and in the journey to decarbonisation that we are on,” said O’Sullivan.