Star JB backs campaign to get young people into farming

Northern Ireland millennials don’t view farming as a desirable career, despite over half saying they want to work with animals, according to an industry survey sponsored by Barclays.

The number of farmers aged over 65 in the UK has increased by 70% in the last decade.

As a result, the bank has teamed up with former JLS star – and now successful turkey farmer – JB Gill, who has swapped pop stardom for a rural life of turkey and pig farming, to promote agricultural careers.

The nationwide #FarmtheFuture campaign encourages young farmers to plan for their future and inspire under-30s to consider a career in the industry.

Across the UK, while the proportion of under-25s running farms has dropped by two thirds (63%) over the last decade. The average age of a UK farmer is 55.5 years old, with almost four in 10 (38%) aged 65 or over.

Despite the job meeting many of the criteria young people look for in employment, a lack of understanding and a perceived lack of resources appear to be the key things putting young people off a career in farming.

Over three-quarters of millennials in Northern Ireland (64%) said staying physically fit and healthy while working was important to them and over half (51%) said they would like to work with animals.

Almost three-quarters (74%) believed they wouldn’t be able to afford to become a farmer, and 45% thought they needed to inherit land to start out.

While many farm businesses traditionally pass down through families, farmers with no direct succession are now exploring alternative options, including share-farming.

These agreements allow new entrants to farm in partnership with an existing or retiring landowner with much less capital required than starting out alone their share of the business can grow over time through profit share.

JB Gill said: “There’s a lot of misconceptions among young people about what a career in agriculture really means.

“It’s hard, physical work, so it keeps you fit, you get to work with animals, you’re your own boss, and you can keep up with the trends by posting everything on Instagram for everyone else to see.

“The farming community is really welcoming, providing newcomers with knowledge on everything from tending to animals to financial advice.

You don’t need to have your own land to work in agriculture, there are many options from farm management through to the service industries and I would encourage anyone interested to give it some serious consideration – it’s a life like no other.

Mark Suthern, national head of agriculture at Barclays, said: “Barclays has over 150 agriculture relationship managers working the length and breadth of the UK to support businesses within their local communities and help them plan for the future.

“Every industry needs new talent to innovate and look to new markets, and the next generation will be vital as the sector strives to boost productivity and drive growth.

“Farmers have proven time and again their ability to diversify, innovate, and weather tricky economic conditions, so the skill and experiences the older generation can bring are vital.

“But the next generation needs to learn the skills to carry businesses forward in the future. The best place to make your first enquiry on how to start a farming career is your local agricultural college or university.”