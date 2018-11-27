Farmer claims ownership of ‘the biggest bullock on earth’

A beef farmer has recently brought big attention to a particular beef animal in his ownership that is claimed to be “the biggest cow in Australia – if not, the world”.

In an interview with the Australian current affairs television programme, Today Tonight, Geoff Pearson explained the bullock’s background.

Geoff is a beef farmer in Western Australia who bought the bullock in Brunswick at a price of approximately $400.

It is understood this bullock’s colossal size has gotten him off the hook as the bullock is reportedly “too big for the abattoir”. Geoff noted that the bullock “was unable to fit into the supply chain”.

It is reported that the bullock will see out his days on Geoff’s Lake Preston farm where he is running along with a herd of Wagyu cattle. Geoff added that the mammoth bullock is “pretty much the leader of the pack”.

Advertisement

The animal is a seven-year-old Holstein Friesian and from hoof to hind, he measures 194cm.

Geoff outlined: “We knew that he was always going to grow into a big steer but we never realised that he would get this big.”

The proud owner of the monstrous bovine explained the difficulty he encountered when trying to weigh the bullock that is known as ‘knickers’: “He is a big animal, we couldn’t put him on the crush scales but we put him on the platform scales on which can weigh multiple amounts of animals at once.”

Geoff explained that the bullock weighed in at 1.4t on the scales. In context, this is the same weight as a female Hippopotamus.