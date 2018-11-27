Attractive residential holding for sale in ‘good farming district’

Just new to the market is 19.68ac of land for sale in Ballyhaigue, Williamstown, Go. Galway. The property is for sale in one or more lots.

The residential holding is located between Ballymoe and Williamstown.

Ballymoe is situated on the western side of the River Suck (which separates counties Roscommon and Galway). The N60 national secondary road meets the R360 regional road in the centre of the village. The area provides a few amenities such as a post office, a grocery store, a church and a bar, to name a few.

Williamstown is a beautiful, scenic village in the north-east of Galway. The village was built in 1836 and enjoys a reputation for excellence, including music, drama, GAA sport, festivals and heritage.

For recreational leisure, Williamstown provides activities on the river and lake fishing, scenic walking, and there is a playground and numerous sporting facilities present.

As well, there are: the holy wells and Templetogher and Beaugh; the mill and granary at Templetogher; various ringforts in the vicinity; and the ancient roadways at Castletogher.

The residence

The residence is for sale as Lot 2. It stands on 0.6ac of land.

According to the estate agents, Property Partners Earley, the “residence is presented for sale in good condition with three bedrooms in all and standing on a mature site area”.

The property comprises: a reception hallway; a sitting room with an open fireplace; a living room with an open fireplace; a kitchen / dining room; a utility room; a master bedroom with an en-suite; two further bedrooms; and a family bathroom.

The remaining lots

David Diffley, the agent looking after the sale of Ballyhaigue, said: “The lands are of mixed quality with some super lands to the rear of the residence, running onto average lands in other sections.”

Lot 1 is the sale of the entire portfolio and is located in a “good farming district”. It makes up 19.68ac in total;

and is located in a “good farming district”. It makes up 19.68ac in total; Lot 3 is approximately 5.84ac of land, located directly behind the residence;

Lot 4 is approximately 13.24ac of land, and contains a variety of sheds.

“Altogether, this is a prime property to come available in this area.”

Viewing of the property is strictly by appointment only through the agents; however, the auctioneers invite immediate viewings and all offers to sell.