Video: ‘Wonderful opportunity to acquire a purpose built and compact stud farm’ on 58ac

Currently on the market is Bert House Stud farm with circa 58ac of land and extensive equestrian facilities in Kilberry, Athy, Co. Kildare.

Facilitating the sale is Goffs Property, having described the stud farm as “a proven breeding and production ground for some top class performers down through the years”.

The stud farm is situated just outside the village of Kilberry and circa 0.6km from Athy. Athy is a heritage town situated on the River Barrow and was developed as far back as the late 1800s. There are a variety of amenities in Athy including shopping, grocers, restaurants and pubs to name a few.

Things to do are: the South Kildare Heritage Trail; Athy Leisure Centre; Burtown House and Gardens; Athy Heritage Centre Museum; and canal walks.

Athy is ideally located just off the M9 motorway and directly on the N78. Distances by car include: Kildare (25km); Dublin (75km); Dublin Airport (83km); Rosslare Harbour (116km); Galway (174km); Cork city (195km); and Belfast (238km).

The Curragh Racecourse is a 27km drive while Naas Racecourse is 43km in distance.

There are a number of primary schools in the locality, while Athy and Kildare provide secondary education.

Facilities

“The stud farm has the best of equipment, is immaculately presented and benefits from an excellent infrastructure throughout the holding,” according to the agents.

There are a large variety of equestrian facilities, a total of 58 boxes including: a tack room; a feed room; two foaling boxes; a six-bay horse walker with a concrete base; a circular sand gallop; two haybarns with a lean-to and concrete base; a grooms’ canteen; an extensive hardcore area; and associated buildings.

“Additionally, the paddocks vary in size are well fenced with a good shelter belt around most boundaries.”

In terms of staff accommodation, attached to the main yard are two self-contained, single storey semi-detached homes, two apartments and an office.

Additional amenities on the property include: mains electricity; private well water; private drainage; and oil-fired central heating.

Viewing of the property is strictly by appointment through the agents. The guide price is €1,650,000.

More information can be found on Goffs Property’s website.