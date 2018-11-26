A third of Irish people use supplements for daily vitamin dose

New research has revealed that over a third of Irish people rely on vitamin supplements for their daily intake, instead of vitamin-rich food.

The study, conducted by mushroom producer Monaghan Mushrooms, shows that 35% of respondents take the supplements in lieu of foods that contain the necessary dose, while 27% of respondents didn’t know that vitamin D should be consumed every day.

Despite this, the figures show that 37% of those surveyed are more concerned about vitamin C and D deficiencies during the winter months.

On top of that, 80% of respondents said that they were unaware of the health benefits of eating mushrooms, even though 76% said they do eat them.

Monaghan Mushrooms points out that the fungus contains the mineral selenium – which has similar properties to vitamin D – but less than a fifth of people have even heard of it.

We are living in a society today where convenience supersedes everything and often a supplement becomes a magic quick fix for people.

“It is unfortunate that many people are forgetting the power of natural foods and the range of health benefits they can provide us with,” said dietitian Sarah Keogh.

Advertisement