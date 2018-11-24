Non-residential land for sale in 2 lots in Co. Wexford

Another property on the market at Cloneranny, Castletown, Gorey, Co. Wexford is 43ac of agricultural land for sale in two lots.

The land is situated in Cloneranny, just on the south side of the R7772 and Castletown, just a few minutes drive away.

Castletown lies on the Wicklow/Wexford border and is situated at the foot of Tara Hill. It is approximately 8.3km north-east of Gorey and 8.75km south of Arklow.

Castletown provides a few amenities such as: a church; a primary school; and a pub – The Golden Anchor.

Arklow and Gorey provide further amenities such as butchers, grocers, pharmacies and more.

Joint selling agents, Kinsella Estate Agents and GVA Donal O Buachalla, are facilitating the sale.

Lot one

Lot one comprises an irregular shaped non-residential farm of approximately 24ac. It has approximately 100m of road frontage to the east.

To the north and south, the lands are bounded by agricultural and residential holdings.

According to the agents: “The lands are undulating with a southerly aspect and of generally good agricultural quality with four principal divisions.”

Advertisement

There are no buildings currently on the land. The guide price for this is in excess of €7,500/ac.

Lot two

Lot two comprises 19ac with access via a laneway off the L1003 at Castletown.

To the east is lot one, while to the north, south and west are agricultural lands.

“The lands have a southerly aspect and are of generally good agricultural quality.”

There are also currently no buildings on the land. The guide price for this is in excess of €7,500/ac.

The land is for sale in one or two lots for public auction on Thursday, December 13 at 3:00pm at The Golden Anchor, Castletown, Co. Wexford.

Viewing can be made through an appoint with the join selling agents.