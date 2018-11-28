Novice auctioneers: Have you got what it takes?

Keen auctioneers will have an opportunity to demonstrate their skills in a new competition for young, aspiring, novice auctioneers.

The competition is being launched by the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers’ (IPAVs’) Young Professionals’ Network.

The competition involves a bidding process to demonstrate skill, knowledge and presence on the rostrum and will be held in the surrounds of Tattersals Ireland, Ratoath, Co. Meath, on January 25. Closing date for entries is December 14.

Each entrant will have a number of lots to auction in various categories, including livestock, machinery, property, chattels, and fine art.

Niamh Giffney, chairperson of IPAVs’ Young Professionals’ Network and an auctioneer at DNG Royal County in Navan explained: “The idea is to demonstrate the likely situations in the salesroom and to test the competitor’s skill, knowledge and presence on the rostrum.”

Gala dinner

Continuing, Giffney said: “It’s going to be an exhilarating event where competitors are whittled down to a final three from which the winner will be chosen at a gala dinner later in the evening.”

She added that it will provide a “fantastic opportunity” for novices to get a feel for the rostrum.

It will give them a rewarding experience that’s sure to open new doors in their careers.

Entrants must have a Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA) licence and no more than five auctions, at most, already undertaken.

It’s open to all ages and applicants are not required to be IPAV members.

The competition is now open for entries and forms can be downloaded here.

The winner will receive a week at America’s Auction Academy. On completion, they will receive a diploma in rostrum auctioneering.

IPAV is a representative body which solely caters for the professional and educational requirements of auctioneers and valuers practicing in Ireland.