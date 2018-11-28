Government announces target projects of Climate Action Fund
The Government has announced the first batch of successful projects that will receive investment under the Climate Action Fund.
Seven climate change projects will have a share in €77 million, which will, the Government claims, allow them to reduce annual emissions by over 200,000t combined.
This project will be allocated up to €8.5 million of the funding, which will be put towards the installation of the first transmission-connected Central Grid Injection (CGI) renewable gas facility.
Gas Networks Ireland also plans to use the funding to provide a grant scheme for compressed natural gas vehicles.
The seven projects that have been selected are:
- ESB eCars;
- Gas Networks Ireland: GRAZE Gas;
- Irish Rail: Hybrid Drive for Inter City Railcar Fleet;
- Dublin City Council: Dublin District Heating System;
- South Dublin County Council: Tallaght District Heating Scheme;
- Local Authority Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project;
- Three Counties Energy Agency: Driving HGVs efficiently into Brexit.
The Climate Action Fund, which is part of the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 initiative, will provide over €20 billion in funding for climate action initiatives over the next decade.
Speaking at the announcement of the successful projects, the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, said: “Project Ireland 2040 provides for an unprecedented investment of €22 billion in climate action over the next decade; the largest single package within the plan.
“The transition to a low-carbon world will require profound changes in how we live our lives, and will only be possible with the buy-in of communities and individuals,” he added.