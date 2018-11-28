Elite Angus sale to attract €3,000 subsidy winners

The winner of a €3,000 subsidy to purchase an animal at the 2018 Irish Angus Elite Sale, Matthias Moore, will be attending the upcoming sale with his family in December.

Matthias, who farms in partnership with his brother Patrick and son Jonathan in Rhode, County Offaly, was selected as the overall winner of the Tesco Ireland competition on the Irish Angus stand at ‘Ploughing 2018’.

At the sale, the Moore’s will have the opportunity to purchase one of the 70 bulls and 33 heifers on offer. All animals have been pre-inspected, sire verified and genomically tested prior to the sale.

The event will take place in The Showgrounds, Carrick On Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on Saturday, December 8.

The Moore family has a history of farming Angus cattle and Matthias’ son, Jonathan, took part in the Certified Irish Angus Schools competition while he was studying Agricultural Science at Leaving Certificate level.

Jonathan is now farming part-time with his father and uncle Patrick while attending Gurteen Agricultural College in Co. Tipperary.

Commenting on the opportunity, Matthias said: “We are really delighted to have received such a fantastic prize from Tesco Ireland.

We recognise the opportunities the Angus breed has for our farm and with this subsidy we will be able to make a significant investment in quality genetics.

The Irish Angus Producer Group has been working closely with Tesco Ireland for over 21 years in the production and promotion of Certified Irish Angus Beef.

Charles Smith, general manager of the Irish Angus Producer Group, said: “We are delighted to partner once again with Tesco Ireland on this competition which supports Irish Angus farm families and provides an important investment for the next generation of young farmers such as Jonathan Moore.

Winning this competition gives Jonathan, along with his father and uncle, the opportunity to enhance the quality of the genetics on their farm.

The Irish Angus Producer Group was formed in 1995 by six Angus breeders with the aim of co-ordinating the production and marketing of their unique product on the Irish market.