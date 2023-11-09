A Co. Kerry homeowner has spoken of how he has been waiting years for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to enforce forestry regulations.

Pat O’Sullivan, who lives with his wife and son at Knocktaggle, Kilcummin, told Agriland that forestry was planted 30m away from his home in 2015.

This is despite forestry legislation stating that the setback distance for the planting of trees is 60m from neighbouring houses.

He is concerned that if there was a fire in the forestry, his home could be “totally burned out” and his family’s lives put at risk.

He has claimed that the close proximity of the forestry blocks light from his home and also causes damage as sap and debris from the trees is blown by the wind onto his property.

DAFM

O’Sullivan said he has “spent a fortune” sending letters to DAFM over the past seven years demanding that action is taken.

He said that department officials previously carried out inspections of the site and issued several replanting orders. However, it appears that no action was taken by the forestry owner and the trees remained in place.

Advertisement

“Despite all of those orders, nothing has happened. As far as I know, he has ignored everything,” he said.

O’Sullivan described the past few years as “heartbreaking” and “exhausting”.

“It’s actually appalling that this could be allowed to go on for this long,” he added.

Forestry

The matter was raised with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue this week by independent Kerry TD, Michael Healy-Rae.

Deputy Healy-Rae, who has been highlighting the issue for several years, asked the minister what measures would be taken to address the O’Sullivan family’s concerns. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue

In response, Minister McConalogue said that the case in question “involves non-compliance with replanting orders previously issued by the department to a licensee on lands adjacent to Mr. O’Sullivan’s home”.

“There are a number of different issues involved,” he noted.

“The site in question has recently been re-inspected and a revised replanting order will be issued to the licensee involved in the coming days to help move towards compliance.

“Non-compliance with replanting orders is an offence and may result in legal proceedings by the department,” McConalogue said.

Advertisement

The minister added that DAFM will be in contact with Pat O’Sullivan “to discuss the case and related issues with him directly”.

O’Sullivan said that he is now hoping action will be taken as soon as possible.

“I hope now that this comes to a conclusion and there is something done, not in the long term but I hope in the very short term that there would be something done.

“I’d like to see the owner cooperating with the department and not be dragging this out and putting it on the long finger. It’s something that should be taken on board immediately,” he said.

O’Sullivan wants all of the trees within 60m of his home removed, including the roots, along with a fire break being put in place.