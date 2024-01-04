Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) dairy chair, Stephen Arthur has said that the Kerry Group top-up price is “not enough”, and that more payments are needed.

From tomorrow (Friday, January 5), the processor will pay 1c/L, including VAT, for all qualifying milk solids supplied in the period from July to December 2023.

Arthur said that any payment was welcomed, with farmers affected by current “high rising costs”, but that Kerry Group has been “lagging behind the whole year”.

“Look at the costs in producing milk versus the price farmers are being paid. Kerry dairy farmers have been left at a complete disadvantage this year,” Arthur told Agriland.

“I think the group should be able to deliver a better price, farmers need every penny they can get,” he added.

Kerry Group

The price paid by Kerry Group last year caused much “frustration and anger” among farmers, with protests taking place.

Protestors said that they were paid 3.7c/L less than suppliers of neighbouring processor Dairygold for all milk supplied in the first five months of 2023.

Last month, Kerry Group confirmed that it will pay 35c/L, inclusive of VAT, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat for November milk supplies. The price has remained unchanged since August.

The price consists of a base price of 32c/L and a milk contract payment of 3c/L, inclusive of VAT, on all qualifying milk volumes.

An IFA meeting on dairy policy will take place in Tralee, Co. Kerry this evening (Thursday, January 4), where the issue of milk price will be raised.