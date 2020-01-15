Kerry Group reveals price rise – with ‘goodwill payment’ to issue next week

Kerry Group has become the latest milk processor to announce its price for December, announcing an increase for last month’s milk.

In a brief statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the group said: “Our Kerry Group base price for December milk supplies will increase by 1c/L to 31.5c/L including VAT.

“Based on average December milk solids, the price return inclusive of vat and bonuses is 38.6 cpl.

In addition, Kerry Group confirmed that the 3c/L goodwill payment agreed with Kerry Co-Operative Creameries Limited in relation to Kerry Milk Supply Contract payments will be paid to suppliers next week.

This was calculated based on average annual milk supply for 2015 to 2019 inclusive, the spokesperson added.

Other processors

Yesterday, Glanbia revealed it will pay its member milk suppliers 31c/L including VAT for December manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Advertisement

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for December of 30c/L including VAT for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

This is an increase of 1.0c/L from the November base price.

The board will continue to make a support payment to members of 1.c/L including VAT for December milk supplies, a spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies announced that, in the Republic of Ireland, a base price of 31.31c/L including VAT and lactose bonus will be paid for milk supplied in December.

The base price has been increased by 1c/L, a spokesperson for the cooperative confirmed.

Qualifying farmers will also receive the usual Out-Of-Season payment, it was added.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 25p/L will be paid for December supplies plus the usual Out-Of-Season payment. The base price has been increased 0.5p/L.