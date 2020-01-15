Video: Tractors gather ahead of farmer protest in Dublin today

Additional reporting by Breifne O’Brien

Tractors, trailers, 4X4s and machinery of all sorts have gathered at various locations across the country and are currently on route to Dublin for the tractor protest taking place today.

The tractor protest is being organised by a number of individual farmers and will take to the streets of Dublin today, Wednesday, January 15, organisers have confirmed.

Below is footage of tractors gathering in Co. Cavan before travelling in convoy to the city, expected to arrive later today.

Members of An Garda Síochána are expecting a large number of protesters at the demonstration.

In a statement last night, a Garda spokesperson said:

“A large-scale protest by members of the farming sector is expected to take place in Dublin city on Wednesday, January 15, with around 400 tractors expected to converge on the city centre from all around Ireland from early afternoon.”

Gardaí warned that road closures will come into effect in the city from 10:00am onward today.

The demonstration is being organised by a group of individual farmers who organised the previous tractor protest last November.

Following a meeting in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, on Sunday, January 5, the decision was taken by the grouping to organise a second demonstration “unless there is a considerable upturn in fortunes for beef farmers”.

“Rural Ireland is not being listened to and we will continue to fight until we get satisfactory results,” the group of organisers said at the time.