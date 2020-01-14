400 tractors expected at ‘large-scale protest’ tomorrow – Gardaí

Approximately 400 tractors are expected to converge on Dublin city centre tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15, as part of a large-scale farmer protest, according to An Garda Síochána.

In a statement issued this evening, a Garda spokesperson said:

“A large-scale protest by members of the farming sector is expected to take place in Dublin city on Wednesday, January 15, with around 400 tractors expected to converge on the city centre from all around Ireland from early afternoon.”

The Garda statement noted that this demonstration will impact on traffic from 10:00am onward when road closures will come into effect.

Kildare Street;

Molesworth Street;

St. Stephen’s Green South;

Merrion Square West/South/East; and

Merrion Street Upper. These closures will affect:

In addition An Garda Síochána noted that east-bound traffic on Kevin Street will be diverted up New Bride Street, while St. Stephen’s Green North and East will only remain open for public transport from 2:00pm onward.

Traffic delays are expected on the main arterial routes into Dublin city centre, including the: N2; N3; N4; N7; and N81, from 12:00pm when tractors start arriving, the statement added.

Bus corridors will not be impacted and Gardaí are advising commuters to avail of public transport where possible.

Gardaí highlighted that they are continuing to liaise closely with those organising the protest and traffic updates will be provided on social media.