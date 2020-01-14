Donnelly to be ‘included for nomination’ in Beef Plan election tomorrow
Eoin Donnelly will now be included for nomination in the elections for Beef Plan Movement’s Galway branch, co-founder of the organisation Eamon Corley has said.
In a brief statement today, Tuesday, January 14, the co-founder said that “Galway Beef Plan Committee, together with Beef Plan co-chairs Eamon Corley and Hugh Doyle, have agreed to the inclusion of Donnelly for nomination”.
It was added that Galway BPM committee will reconvene its annual general meeting (AGM) at the Ard Rí Hotel, Tuam, at 8:00pm tomorrow night, Wednesday, January 15.
“We encourage all members to attend the elections, so they can determine the type of representation that Galway has at national level,” Corley’s statement concluded.
General election called
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that a General Election will be held on Saturday, February 8.
The Taoiseach made the announcement today, Tuesday, January 14, at Leinster House, following a meeting with his cabinet.
It had been expected over the course of last week that he would make an announcement on an election some time this week.
The Taoiseach said that he would this afternoon travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to ask President Michael D. Higgins to dissolve the current – 32nd – Dáil.