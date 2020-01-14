Arrabawn dairy conference to take place this month

Preparations are underway to hold the Arrabawn Dairy Conference later this month, on Tuesday, January 28.

A panel of well-known dairy industry experts will speak at the event on the day, which will take place at 7:30pm in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

The expert line-up will include four key speakers who will talk on specific topics.

First up, Conor Mulvihill, director of Dairy Industry Ireland, will speak on the opportunities and challenges for the dairy industry to 2030.

Next, Teagasc economist Trevor Donnellan will discuss “Climate change police – what does it mean for farming”.

Jack Nolan, senior inspector at the Nitrates, Biodiversity and Engineering division at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, will talk about “the nitrates derogation and where to from here”.

Finally, UCD’s Dr. Paddy Wall will speak about “a look to the future”, according to Arrabawn.

Ahead of the event, the western co-op said the conference will be an “opportunity to learn about some of the challenges facing dairy farming in the immediate future”.

It added that the conference speakers are “all well recognised experts in their area and will help you understand the issues and clarify points that are a concern”.

All are welcome on the night, the cooperative has said.