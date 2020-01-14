Lidl: Irish beef listed across 12 markets – with ‘plans to grow sales’

Lidl is committed to working with the Beef Market Taskforce in a constructive manner over the coming months, the multinational retailer has confirmed.

It also highlighted that it has Irish beef listed across 12 of its European markets, with plans to grow sales in this regard.

Statement

In a statement to AgriLand following the second meeting of the taskforce last Thursday, January 9, in Dublin, a spokesperson for the retail giant said:

“Lidl was delighted to attend the Beef Market Taskforce meeting last week and engage with all the farming bodies on issues pertaining to the sector.

“Beef is an extremely important category for Lidl, and one we have invested significantly in since entering the Irish market in 2000.

“Key to the success of our business is the strong working relationships we have built up with Irish suppliers, with Lidl Ireland purchasing in excess of €1 billion worth of product for sale at home and abroad.

We are proud to have Irish beef listed across 12 of our European markets, and have more plans to grow sales of Irish beef throughout 2020.

“Lidl is acutely aware of the difficulties facing the Irish agri-food sector and is committed to working with the taskforce in a constructive manner over the coming months,” the spokesperson concluded.

Taskforce

The second meeting of the Beef Market Taskforce saw discussions on a range of issues – particularly with retailers, on the issue of Quality Payments Scheme (QPS) rules.

Farm organisations gave their reactions following Thursday’s meeting, expressing the general feeling that retailers “did not view these requirements as set in stone”.