Aldi commissions quality and nutritional analysis on beef range

Additional reporting by Charles O’Donnell

Aldi Ireland has commissioned a “leading third-level institution” to conduct a quality and nutritional analysis of its beef range.

The news comes following the latest meeting of the Beef Taskforce alongside other industry stakeholders today, Thursday, January 9, the retail giant confirmed.

Following the meeting, Aldi’s group buying director John Curtin confirmed Aldi’s commitment to providing Irish consumers with the very best in Irish beef.

“Aldi is pleased to participate in today’s forum and is fully committed to making a constructive contribution towards the work of the Beef Taskforce and the future of the Irish beef market.

The retail sector only accounts for 6% of the beef produced in Ireland and does not determine the market price of Irish beef.

“Aldi is committed to ensuring we will always offer our customers the very best in Irish beef,” Curtin added.

“All of our multi-award-winning fresh meat, including our beef, is 100% Irish, sourced exclusively from Republic of Ireland farms, and Bord Bia Quality Assured.

We have commissioned a leading third-level institution to carry out an analysis of the quality and nutritional attributes of our beef range.

“We expect this research to be complete within the next two months,” the director concluded.

The statement comes following the conclusion of the second meeting of the Beef Market Taskforce, which took place in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine headquarters on Kildare Street, Dublin, this morning.