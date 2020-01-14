Fire in Roscommon tackled by emergency services during Storm Brendan

Members of the emergency services including An Garda Síochána attended a fire at a farmhouse in Co. Roscommon yesterday, Monday, January 13.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí and emergency services attended a fire at a premises at Strokestown on January 13, 2020, at approximately 11.00am.

No injuries were reported.

According to national broadcaster RTÉ, storm conditions hampered the emergency services as they tackled a “major fire” on the farm in question.

The broadcaster noted that two units of the local fire brigade tackled the blaze “where substantial damage has been caused in buildings near a derelict farmhouse in Roscommon”.

It was reported that the fire broke out on the farm near Strokestown after damage was caused to part of a building during high winds yesterday morning.

It’s understood three buildings which are near the N5 Westport to Dublin road have now been destroyed but the buildings were derelict and nobody was injured.

“There is still significant smoke damage in the area,” RTÉ reported at the time, noting that fire units from Strokestown and Elphin were at the scene of the fire all day, battling to control the fire in the windy conditions.