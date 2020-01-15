Plenty of tillage events this month

January is set to be a busy month for tillage events with a host of different talks available to attend across the country.

Teagasc tillage spring seminars

Teagasc’s spring tillage seminars will take place over the month of January in 18 different locations. The main focus of these events will be on crop planning for the springtime.

The events take place at different times in the different locations. Readers should click here to find their nearest event.

Dairygold tillage conference

Dairygold will hold its annual tillage conference on Friday, January 24. The theme of the conference is ‘Sustainable tillage farming in a new decade’ and the keynote speaker on the day is David Wall from Teagasc Johnstown Castle.

The event takes place at Corrin Event Centre, Fermoy, from 2:30pm to 4:00pm.

National tillage conference

The National Tillage Conference, also hosted by Teagasc, takes place on Wednesday, January 29. The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Minimising risk; promoting sustainability’.

According to Teagasc, the conference will provide up-to-date outputs from research on cereal diseases and the importance of genetics in breeding more resilient varieties, as well as information on crop costs and returns.

The role of cover crops in meeting sustainability goals will be discussed, along with rotation options for the springtime.

Taking place in the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny, registration opens at 9:00am and the conference begins at 9:45am.