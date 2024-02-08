Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture, Claire Kerrane has called on Minister of State Pippa Hackett to publish the government’s ash dieback strategy immediately.

The independent review of government supports for farmers impacted by ash dieback was published in October.

It stated that the tree disease “needs to be treated as a national emergency” which “requires a state-led national and rapid coordinated response”.

It called for the establishment of a task force, led by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), which should include a dedicated department team, landowners, and forest industry stakeholders to oversee and coordinate the “safe and comprehensive clearance” of diseased plantations and re-establishment of new ones.

Ash dieback strategy

Minister Hackett previously stated that a comprehensive implementation plan for ash dieback would be brought before Cabinet for approval in December.

Deputy Kerrane said that this did not happen and no further updates have been provided since then.

“I am again calling on Minister Hackett to publish the government’s strategy on ash dieback without delay.

“The minister has repeatedly provided assurances that a detailed action plan is being prepared to deal with the issue of ash dieback and that this would be presented to Cabinet very soon,” the Roscommon–Galway TD said.

“She received the independent review of the government’s response to ash dieback back in September, which stressed how urgent this situation is and suggested a range of actions to address the issue of ash dieback.

“Yet, the weeks and months continue to pass, the issue of ash dieback continues to worsen, and we still do not have sight of a strategy,” Kerrane added.

The Sinn Féin TD said that the issue has been “continuously highlighted” by farmers, forestry landowners and representative organisations.

“As I have said before, it is a health and safety risk and a cause of financial loss and frustration for affected farmers and forestry owners that is set to worsen if measures are not put in place immediately.

“There is no more time to lose and the Minister must publish a strategy to address the issue of ash dieback immediately,” Deputy Kerrane said.