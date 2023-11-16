A comprehensive implementation plan for ash dieback will be brought before Cabinet for approval in the next two weeks, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Pippa Hackett has told Agriland.

An independent review of supports for farmers impacted by ash dieback, published last month, said that the tree disease “needs to be treated as a national emergency”.

Minister Hackett said that a review of that report being carried out by her department is almost complete.

“We’re all very cognisant of the damage that ash dieback has not only done to plantations but to that confidence and we need to instill confidence, re-instill it, in farmers across the country.

“The implementation plan, we’re still working on that but I’m hoping to bring that to Cabinet in the next two weeks for sign off.

“We’re very very close. It’s taken quite a lot of work but I’m very hopeful to bring that shortly to Cabinet,” she said.

Minister Hackett made the comments at the International Agroforestry Conference taking place in the Westlodge Hotel, Bantry, Co. Cork today (Thursday, November 16).

Around 200 people are attending the event which is examining the role of trees on farms in combating climate change while supporting farm enterprises.

Agroforestry, which is the integration of trees with either crops or livestock on the same land, is an option under the department’s ash dieback Reconstitution and Underplanting Scheme (RUS).

Agroforestry

Under the new Forestry Programme farmers can avail of enhanced tax-free agroforestry payments of €8,555/ha for silvopasture systems which involves trees and grass.

The higher premium rate of €975/ha will now be paid to farmers for 10 years, instead of five years under the previous programme.

The department is also running pilot schemes for silvoarable systems (trees and crops), forest gardening and forest farming.

Minister Hackett told the conference that argoforestry is “a no-brainer” and can help to bridge the gap between agriculture and forestry.

She said that agroforestry is among the top forestry enquires currently being made to DAFM and Teagasc.

The minister told Agriland that there was “a certain element of disappointment” with the uptake of agroforestry in the initial 2015 scheme.

The department had set a target of 200ha of newly created agroforestry by 2020 under that scheme, but just over 50ha was actually planted.

Minister Hackett said that there is a growing interest in agroforestry and she is confident of a better uptake given the increased financial incentives and the advice which is available.

Land classified as agroforestry is eligible for payments under the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) and the Agri-Climate Rural Environmental Scheme (ACRES), along with the Basic Income for Sustainability Support (BISS) and the Eco-Scheme.

Minister

Meanwhile, Minister Hackett told Agriland that the department of agriculture is working hard to process payments for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS), the areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme and the eco-scheme.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has called on the department to “do whatever it takes” to ensure farmers receive all outstanding payments due to them without further delay.

The scheme payment dates this year were already pushed back compared to previous years due to the administrative burden on department staff of implementing a new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

“Ultimately, we are working incredibly hard, 24 hours a day to get these payments out as soon as possible,” Minister Hackett said.

“I know there have been disappointments that they have been delayed.

“Lots of those delays were well flagged, nevertheless it is a challenging time for farmers they are used to getting their payments at this time of the year, so they will be issued as soon as possible,” she added.