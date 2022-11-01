The Board of Kepak Group has announced the appointment of food business leader Flor Healy as a non-executive director.

Healy is an influential figure in the food sector and is experienced in leading innovation and navigating strategic challenges, according to Kepak.

He recently retired as CEO of family-owned UK food manufacturer and Ginsters owner, Samworth Brothers, a role he held since 2018 where he showed significant leadership, particularly during the global health pandemic.

Prior to Samworth Brothers, Healy spent over 30 years working across various divisions of Kerry Foods and previously held the role of CEO for 14 years leading various brands including Cheesestrings, Richmond and Mattesons. Flor Healy

Kepak appointment

Speaking about the appointment, Kepak Group Board CEO, John Horgan said: “We are very pleased to welcome Flor to the board of Kepak Group. His extensive expertise and long-standing career in the food industry will provide invaluable advice and guidance to the business.”

Flor Healy added: “I am excited to have the opportunity to join the Board of Kepak Group at this time.

“The food industry will undergo significant change in the years ahead and the businesses that adapt to the changing landscape are the businesses that will thrive in the future.

“I look forward to working with the team at Kepak in helping to shape that future,” Healy added.

Meat processing

Kepak Group is a family-owned meat company with a 50-year history in the sector.

From the establishment of a butcher shop in Dublin in 1966, Kepak has grown significantly and today the group has a turnover of €1.5 billion and employs over 4,500 people.

The company operates 12 manufacturing facilities throughout Ireland and the UK with sales offices in Europe, the US and Asia.

The group markets a broad range of fresh and value-added meat products serving the foodservice and retail market with market leading brands Big Al’s, Rustlers, Celtic Beef and John Stone.

Recently, the group once again secured ‘Gold Membership’ at Bord Bia’s Origin Green Awards, achieving exemplary status in a number of key areas.

These include community projects, biodiversity, and emission and waste reduction.